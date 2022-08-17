Career Fair At Paradise Valley Estates, Thursday, September 1st, From 2–5 p.m.

We’d like to show you why residents and team members love being at Paradise Valley Estates. We’re one of

the 15th-largest employers in Fairfield, and on average 17 people a year get their first job at PVE. We pride ourselves on a diverse workforce, and have several team members who have been with us since we opened more than 20 years ago. Join us for an on-campus Career Fair on Thursday, September 1 from 2–5 p.m. We’re located at 2600 Estates Drive in Fairfield. Hiring managers will be present to discuss employment opportunities in health care, maintenance, housekeeping, reception, dining, security, and more. Paradise Valley Estates is a fully-accredited, five-star, life plan community in Fairfield. We offer a friendly, secure, and

welcoming community for our residents and team members.

If you’d like more information, email [email protected] or call 707-432-1100.