CANB Solano Hosts Their “Stand Up For Veterans” Fundraiser at Jelly Belly on 11/3!

For over 50 years, CANB has been serving those in need in Solano County.

Dating back to 1967 and the War on Poverty, CAN-B has evolved and grown over five decades to include our current vision of ending homelessness. These long standing accomplishments are due to the combined he efforts of committed staff, loyal volunteers as well the generosity of the community itself. CAN-B continues to be focused on the needs of those on extremely low incomes, including seniors, veterans and the disabled, so that they may live healthy and productive lives.

Our service to those who have served began in 2009; The Dixon VETS Housing program has rehabilitated over 125 veterans since 2010.

In 2013, Community Action North Bay (CAN-B) became our new name, to better reflect the expansion of services and the geographic areas served. Solano County residents who are homeless or at-risk of being unhoused are now offered both supportive housing and rapid rehousing services. CAN-B specializes in specific populations such as veterans, seniors and the disabled who are among the most vulnerable. CAN-B’s VA Fiduciary and Social Security Representative Payee Services are currently provided to over 60 individuals; it’s the only business of its kind operating in Solano County currently.

