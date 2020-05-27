Call for Artists at the Vacaville Art Gallery
CALL FOR ARTISTS
What it Means to be Together – An Online Exhibition – Open to ALL Artists
Vacaville Art Gallery is sponsoring “What it Means to be Together” an online exhibition beginning June 9, 2020
Digital images of physical artwork of any medium, digital art, photos, written word (short stories, essays, prose and poetry) along with short videos are welcome. Membership is not necessary to enter. Artists from all locations welcome. Donations are not required but would be greatly appreciated and can be made by check to Vacaville Art Gallery 718 E Monte Vista Ave, Vacaville, CA 95688 or via paypal to gallery@vacavilleartgallery.org A three dollar per entry fee is suggested but again is NOT necessary to participate. You may enter as many times as you wish though the gallery may limit the number of images displayed by each artist if necessary.
Please remember the exhibition will be visible to all and the Gallery reserves the right to reject entries.
Entries may be emailed to – together@vacavilleartgallery.org . High resolution graphics are requested. The gallery will resize appropriately for viewing on the web. Written word is appreciated in .pdf format. A form for submitting short videos will be available on our website June 1. Entries appreciated by June 5 though they may continue to add to the exhibition after this date.
We will need the following information along with your work:
– Artist Name:
– Name as you would like it to appear online:
– Name of work:
– Medium if applicable:
– Dimensions if applicable:
– Price if for sale:
– Artist Contact Info:
– Do you wish to have your contact information available on the Gallery’s website/Facebook/Instagram?
– Share your thoughts regarding this piece of work:
– Your Website / Instagram / Facebook addresses if applicable
If you need assistance submitting work please do not hesitate to contact us at gallery@vacavilleartgallery.org or leave a message at 707-592-3710 and they will be in touch as soon as possible.