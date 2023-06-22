California launches “BenefitsCal.Com” Website In Solano County July 3rd

The Solano County Department of Health and Social Services, Employment and Eligibility division, is pleased to announce that on Monday, July 3, 2023, the State of California will launch the new BenefitsCal.com website in Solano County, giving customers who apply for and receive CalFresh, CalWORKs and Medi-Cal services, access to these benefits in a single online platform!

“For customers who need assistance during the transition, Eligibility staff will be available in the office and over the phone during regular business hours.”

Solano County customers who already receive benefits and use the MyBenefitsCalWIN portal will be able to create a new account in BenefitsCal.com starting July 3. Customers can visit BenefitsCal.com to access accounts, view Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) balances, upload documents, and update household information. New applicants will be able to register using the BenefitsCal.com website to check the status of their application, upload documents and verify their eligibility.

Solano County E&E offices will remain open during the transition to BenefitsCal.com, but services will be limited. Customers can visit and/or call a County E&E office with questions, including at 275 Beck Ave. in Fairfield, (707) 553-5000; 365 Tuolumne Street in Vallejo, (707) 784-8050; and 1119 E. Monte Vista Ave. in Vacaville, (707) 469-4500, all between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. More information can also be found on the County website at https://www.SolanoCounty.com/ Depts/HSS/ESS.

ABOUT BENEFITSCAL.COM

BenefitsCal.com is a new, self-service website that has been rolling out in three phases across all 58 counties in California, including to Solano County since September 2021. The new platform is designed to be a secure, user-friendly website that hosts information for customers and counties on behalf of CalSAWS and supports E&E workers with eligibility determinations and program administration. BenefitsCal is a joint project of the California Automated Welfare System (CalSAWS) Consortium, the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), the California Department of Social Services (CDSS), the California Office of Systems Integration (OSI) and all 58 California counties.