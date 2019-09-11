California Highway Patrol Career Opportunity
Are you looking for a fast, exciting, and rewarding career? The following positions are open for hiring.
Officers – open application now through 12/2/2019 – Cadets earn a monthly salary . Earn $5,114 – $6,554 while attending the CHP Academy. In addition, cadets receive free room and board. Effective the first month following their Academy reporting date, cadets receive full health and dental benefits for themselves and their dependents. Cadets also earn an additional seven hours of mandatory overtime per month.
Dispatchers – applications open 8/29/2019-9/26/2019
Earn $3993-5499 a month plus $300 Retention Pay
Rarely will you ever get a chance to meet the hundreds of people who call for help, yet they’ll depend on your voice, your directions, and your knowledge to get through an emergency. Using state-of-the-art equipment and training, you’ll provide the excellent service and security people have come to expect from the California Highway Patrol
Explorers – The California Highway Patrol’s Explorer Program is designed for young men and women, 15 to 21 years of age, allowing them to develop the skills and knowledge needed to serve the people of California through discipline and a commitment to serving their community. Explorers assist the CHP both in office and out in the field. The experience they obtain here will be directly applicable to a future in law enforcement, while building relationships – with other Explorers, in the community they serve, and within the CHP. Explorers receive physical fitness training, medical training, organizational, and clerical training. As an Explorer, you’ll attend Community Service events, staff DUI Checkpoints, participate in Ride-alongs in the field, and compete in Explorer Competitions. ‘Explore’ your future in Law Enforcement as a CHP Explorer.
For questions about the Explorer Program, speak with a Recruiter by calling (916) 843-3275 or also by contacting your local CHP area office and speaking with a recruiter there.
For additional information and applications, contact the CHP at:
1-888-4A CHP JOB (1-888-422-4756)
The following dates for applications are for Golden Gate Division only –including Solano county .
Additional dates for other CHP areas are available on the website. (www.Chpcareers.com)