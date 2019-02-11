California Dental Association Foundation to Provide Free Dental Care

The California Dental Association Foundation and CDA are hosting a two-day CDA Cares dental clinic to provide free oral health care to about 1,900 people. Dentists and dental professionals will provide fillings, extractions, cleanings, limited dentures and partial dentures, root canals on front teeth, oral health education and assistance finding ongoing care. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis Friday and Saturday.

A significant number of Californians face barriers to dental care. CDA Cares educates the public and policymakers about the importance of good oral health and the need for continued improvements to the state Medi-Cal dental program.

 

 

Friday, March 8: Doors open at 5:30 a.m. 
Saturday, March 9: Doors open at 5:30 a.m.

