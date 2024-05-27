CalAnimals, SF SPCA, And The ASPCA To Host California Adopt-A-Pet Day on June 1st

The California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals), the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SF SPCA), and the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) today announced the first-ever California Adopt-a-Pet Day, taking place on Saturday, June 1st!

California Adopt-a-Pet Day is being managed by CalAnimals , an organization that focuses on the success of California animal welfare and sheltering organizations in meeting the needs of animals and people in their communities.

The initiative is being generously supported by the

, a nonprofit that works in San Francisco, the Central Valley, and across California to ensure that every companion animal has access to quality medical care, compassionate shelter, and a loving home, and the

, the longest-standing animal welfare organization in North America that works on the frontlines to save, transform, and protect the lives of millions of dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals in the fight against animal cruelty and homelessness.