CA Coastal Clean Up Day 2021

KUIC’s Donna Perry here, reminding you to grab your boots and gloves and help keep our area clean. I spoke with Marianne Butler, with Solano Resource Conservation District about this years CA Coastal Clean Up event…

We are hoping a lot of KUIC listeners, can come out and join us to help keep our waterways clean, which also helps keep the ocean clean. We are also encouraging people who can’t come to our various clean up locations, to do a neighborhood sweep, and help pick up trash right where you live. If you are able to come out and join us in person this Saturday morning, meet up at places like Lake Berryessa, and you can help keep our drinking water clean.

You will need to register online by Friday morning, at CleanUpSolano.org

Thank you Marianne!

Have you and your family helped the community during CA Coastal Clean Up Day in the past?

 

