C. Shirley Michel 2023 Scholarship Applications Are Now Available Through 3/15!

C. Shirley Michel 2023 Scholarship Applications Available Now!
Scholarship applications and instructions for 2023 are currently are available on the CalRTA Division 24 website: https://div24.calrta.org/ (under Scholarships and Grants). Scholarship Chairperson Susan Hunt can be contacted by email at: [email protected], and she will be happy to email the application and instructions. All training universities and every school district in Solano County have received a copy of the application and the instructions. If you know a Solano County resident enrolled in a credential program please let them know about this scholarship. All applications and OFFICIAL TRANSCRIPTS must be received by the
Scholarship Committee by March 15, 2023 to be considered.

