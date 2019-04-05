BYU Singers “Come to our Concert”

Date And Time

Directed by Dr. Andrew Crane, BYU Singers receives enthusiastic responses for its remarkable artistry and distinctive style. Since its formation by Dr. Ronald Staheli in 1984, BYU Singers has attracted international acclaim for spellbinding performances of music from a variety of genres, ranging from Renaissance motets to African-American spirituals. Maurice Casey, former president of the American Choral Directors Association, called BYU Singers “one of the premier choral organizations in the country.”

The growing popularity of BYU Singers has resulted in a demanding concert schedule that has taken the renowned choir throughout the United States and to more than 20 foreign countries since its inception. The choir, by invitation, has performed three separate concerts with the Israeli Chamber Orchestra and has toured across five continents to countries including Romania, Italy, Egypt, Jordan, Russia, China, and South Africa. The group was one of two choirs chosen to represent the United States at the Fourth World Symposium on Choral Music in Sydney, Australia, and frequently receives invitations from the American Choral Directors Association to perform at regional and national conferences.

