Bye Bye Mattress Seeking Disposable Mattresses For Recycling
The Mattress Recycling Council is here to recycle any mattresses and box springs that you may be considering disposing of at the end of the school year, at no-cost. Students and faculty are encouraged to visit the Bye Bye Mattress website for more information and to find a #disposal location nearest them. https://bit.ly/3znw5tR
#EducationalFacilities with large loads can use MRC’s Commercial Volume Program, click this link for more: https://bit.ly/3xxKZMP