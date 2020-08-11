Data Analysis. Pen with business report on financial advisor desk. Concept of business planning , accounting, business analysis,financial planning services.
Alpha Media – Far East Bay (Vacaville, CA) is seeking an experienced Business Manager with extensive radio or television experience and a keen familiarity with traffic department duties and software. The Business Manager will be responsible for the general office, accounting, payroll and financial reporting duties of the radio cluster. The successful candidate will be comfortable managing the receptionist, office staff and traffic department. A strong accounting background with a passion for accuracy is needed along with solid managerial and communication skills.
Alpha Media is a diverse multimedia company sharing your favorite music, sports and news across a variety of platforms. Whether it’s on your phone, desktop, tablet, Alexa, Google Home or in your car, our stations will enhance your journey. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world-class events, and building strong relationships in our communities.
Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Alpha Media operates multiple radio stations across the United States covering all formats.
We are live and local and can’t wait to talk to you!
Responsibilities of this position may include the following:
- Manage administrative and department personnel.
- Billing duties for weekly and monthly invoices (Standard broadcast and Calendar).
- Process Cash Receipts and Credit Card Payments.
- Maintain Network, Barter, and Trade Agreements/Orders
- Approve accounts payable; coordinate payment with Corporate Accounts Payable.
- General ledger maintenance including journal preparation, posting and account reconciliations.
- Prepare and analyze financial statements.
- Process payroll, new hire/termination documentation, training documents in Payroll Software System.
- Prepare monthly commission worksheets for Sales Personnel.
- Responsible for Recruiting Process within Payroll Software System
- Human Resource point person under the direction of corporate Human Services department.
- Annual budget preparation in conjunction with Market Manager.
- Manage vendor contracts.
- Manage FCC/EEO compliance and online public file.
- Liaison between corporate accounting/finance and the market cluster.
Requirements for this position include the following:
- A Bachelor’s Degree in business, accounting or related field or an equivalent combination of education and relevant experience.
- Experience working in a high-level accounting role.
- Detail Oriented.
- Expert in Excel and Google Sheets.
- Problem Solving ability and skill in prioritizing.
- Ability to interact with management and staff at all levels.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to multi–task and handle pressure and deadlines.
Preference may be given to candidates who have the above experience plus the following:
- Broadcast experience with a strong understanding of related traffic software.
- Experience with Google Suite.
If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity submit your cover letter and resume ASAP
