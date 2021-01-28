Broadcast Legend Larry King Inspired A Lot Of Us DJ’s
Larry King, the radio and TV host whose nightly show on CNN from 1985 to 2010 made him a household name in the talk-show world, died in this past on Saturday, January 23rd at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center. Ora Media, producer of “Larry King Now” and “Politicking with Larry King” said in a statement: “For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.”
I know for myself, Larry King was one of the radio pioneers who inspired me to try my hand at it. I used to listen to Larry on the radio while delivering pharmaceutical items for a home-delivery pharmacy company in San Diego as I finished college at San Diego State; I can still hear his wonderfully long-winded segments about the women he dated, especially the actress Angie Dickinson! Larry had a sincerity to his interviews that I’ve tried to emulate when I’m talking to someone on The KUIC Hometown Morning Show.
According to The Radio Hall of Fame, on January 30, 1978, Larry King began a nightly midnight-to-dawn program in 28 cities over the Mutual Broadcasting System. By the 1980s, The Larry King Show was being carried by more than 250 affiliates, claiming a weekly audience of between 3 and 5 million. He signed off from CNN in 2010 (I remember, because I caught that last broadcast), and maintained his legendary status as a broadcaster and go-to interviewer up until the end.
John Young