BrandGOV’s Empower Solano Hiring Fair Is Set For May 17th

Local company BrandGOV and its community organization, Empower Solano, are working with the county to plan a unique event for job seekers, the 2023 Empower Solano Hiring Fair. Anyone looking for a job is encouraged to attend. Special services and outreach will be provided for those whose work history or background make it more difficult to find a job, including those who have been incarcerated or otherwise involved with the justice system. The event will take place on Wednesday, May 17, from 3pm to 6pm at the Workforce Development Board of Solano County office, at 500 Chadbourne Road, Fairfield. Admission is free. To register, visit www.empowersolano.org/jobs . Registration is encouraged, but not required.

“We want anyone who walks through the doors at the fair to know that there’s a job opportunity there for them,” says K. Patrice Williams, BrandGOV’s CEO and executive director for Empower Solano. “We are placing special emphasis on applicants who may not have worked for a while or who have had some involvement with the justice system.”

Major employers are expected to participate, including Home Depot, Xfinity, Ole Health, Star Staffing and Goodwill Industries. Companies will conduct interviews with applicants at the event and lunch will be provided. Organizers are also working with residents of transient housing and shelters to provide transportation to and from the fair.

