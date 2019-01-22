Boys Scouts of America Pinewood Derby Build Day

PINEWOOD DERBY
Build Days
Saturday, Feb 2, 2019
Saturday, Feb 9, 2019
at the Fairfield Lowe’s
10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sensory Friendly Hour
Less Noise and smaller Crowd
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PINEWOOD DERBY
Saturday, Feb 23, 2019
at the Lowe’s in Fairfield, CA
10:00 a.m. Weigh In
11:30 a.m. Race Begins
Come and get those cars built and ready for the race. Please bring your Creativity, and a Friend along.
Please resister your car on www.derbyreg.org. Once you have weighed in your car, it will be checked into the Garage.
Fairfield-Suisun School District is not a legal sponsor or an endorser of this activity