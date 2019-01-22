Boys Scouts of America Pinewood Derby Build Day

PINEWOOD DERBY

Build Days

Saturday, Feb 2, 2019

Saturday, Feb 9, 2019

at the Fairfield Lowe’s

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sensory Friendly Hour

Less Noise and smaller Crowd

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

PINEWOOD DERBY

Saturday, Feb 23, 2019

at the Lowe’s in Fairfield, CA

10:00 a.m. Weigh In

11:30 a.m. Race Begins

Come and get those cars built and ready for the race. Please bring your Creativity, and a Friend along.

Please resister your car on www.derbyreg.org. Once you have weighed in your car, it will be checked into the Garage.

Fairfield-Suisun School District is not a legal sponsor or an endorser of this activity