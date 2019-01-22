Boys Scouts of America Pinewood Derby Build Day

PINEWOOD DERBY

Build Days

 

Saturday, Feb 2, 2019

Saturday, Feb 9, 2019

at the Fairfield Lowe’s

 

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sensory Friendly Hour

Less Noise and smaller Crowd

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 

PINEWOOD DERBY

 

Saturday, Feb 23, 2019

at the Lowe’s in Fairfield, CA

 

10:00 a.m. Weigh In

 

11:30 a.m. Race Begins

 

Come and get those cars built and ready for the race. Please bring  your Creativity, and a Friend along.

 

Please resister your car on www.derbyreg.org. Once you have weighed in your car, it will be checked into the Garage.

Fairfield-Suisun School District is not a legal sponsor or an endorser of this activity

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Soroptimist Ruby Award: For Women Helping Women 2019 Dixon Lions Club Drive Thur BBQ Brisket Dinner Fundraiser Solano Land Trust New Docent Orientation and Training 17th Annual Winter Gala Fundraiser “An Evening Of Diamond And Pearls” Veterans of Foreign Wars 18th Annual Crab Feed Travis Credit Union Provides Free Tax Preparation Services
Comments