Boy Scouts Of America 2019 Scouting For Food Event

During the week of March 2nd to March 8th, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, their parents and scout leaders will be passing out fliers in Dixon and Vacaville announcing their annual Scouting for Food drive. They are requesting donations of food for the local organizations that distribute to the elderly, homeless and less fortunate families and individuals in their communities. This is an annual event for all Scouts to help fight hunger in our local communities. On Saturday, March 9th, these Scouts will be back to pick up your donated items.

We are asking that you place your canned and dry goods in a bag and place the bag outside your front door or in front of your garage door on Saturday, March 9th no later than 8:30 a.m. We are sorry, but the Scouts cannot accept frozen or perishable items at this time. All the bags should be picked up no later than 12:00 noon.

All donated food items will remain in the communities where they were collected.

In Dixon, the food will be taken to the back of the Dixon Family Services, 155 N. Second Street

In Vacaville, it will be taken to several locations:

Back of the meeting hall at St. Mary’s Church, 350 Stinson

The Vacaville Store House. 1130 East Monte Vista

Vacaville FISH, 40 Eldridge Avenue, Suite 9

If the scouts should miss picking up your house, or you want to deliver your items directly to these organizations, you can bring it to any of the above or a food locker of your choice.

The Boy Scouts of America’s slogan is Do a Good Turn Daily. Please help the Scouts help the less fortunate families in our communities at this time of need by donating. Remember all food donations will remain local.