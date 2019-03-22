Book Review: “If These Walls Could Talk”

Growing up in Southern Orange County, California, I didn’t follow much Bay Area baseball. In fact, my father was a “score changer” for the manual scoreboard at Chavez Ravine the first year The Dodgers relocated to L.A. from New York, and my grandmother had a life-long crush on Dodger announcer Vin Scully, so I grew up surrounded by Dodger Blue. 27 years into my relocation to NorCal, and I’ve become a Giants and A’s fan by osmosis; I eat up the history of these two historic franchises wherever I can find it. If you share similar interests in Baseball lore as it pertains to The Oakland A’s, then you’re going to love the new book by Ken Korach and Susan Slusser “If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Oakland A’s Dugout, Locker Room and Press Box.” Slusser and Korach, two preeminent Bay Area media members, don’t hold back the juicy tidbits, from the effect Korach’s mother’s suicide had on his broadcasting career to the nicest thing an opposing player said to A’s groundskeeper Clay Woods. A must-read for any Baseball fan, but especially awesome for fans of The Oakland Athletics. Published by Triumph Books (www.triumphbooks.com), with a forward by Dennis Eckersley.

John Young