Bohart Museum – Insectaganza!

Representatives from the UC Davis Bohart Museum of Entomology will be at the Vacaville Cultural Center Library on Tuesday, March 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.Children and their families are welcome to attend to see and learn about various types of insects and arachnids from around the world, such as a stick insect, a tarantula, and more. This program is provided for free to the public thanks to the Friends of the Vacaville Public Libraries.

The library is located at 1020 Ulatis Drive. For further information call 1-866-57-ASKUS or look on the library website at www.solanolibrary.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Second Annual BrewBash at the Basin The Matt Garcia Foundation’s Second Annual FREE Youth Baseball Clinic Women’s History Luncheon: Champions Of Peace & Nonviolence HireLive Career Fair-Sacramento 32nd Annual Solano Wine & Food Jubilee Boy Scouts Of America 2019 Scouting For Food Event
Comments