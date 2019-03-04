Bohart Museum – Insectaganza!

Representatives from the UC Davis Bohart Museum of Entomology will be at the Vacaville Cultural Center Library on Tuesday, March 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.Children and their families are welcome to attend to see and learn about various types of insects and arachnids from around the world, such as a stick insect, a tarantula, and more. This program is provided for free to the public thanks to the Friends of the Vacaville Public Libraries.

The library is located at 1020 Ulatis Drive. For further information call 1-866-57-ASKUS or look on the library website at www.solanolibrary.com