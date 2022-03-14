      Weather Alert

Blues, Brews, And BBQ Cook-Off April 23rd In Fairfield!

Change and New Beginnings CANB (formerly Community Action North Bay) has been providing services to our local homeless population since 1967; they currently operate 7 shelters in Solano County, including 2 for Veterans! CANB is the sole beneficiary of all proceeds raised from the ticketed craft beer fest at this outdoor event, across from the County Building in downtown Fairfield. Enjoy great live music, yummy BBQ, local food trucks and the area’s very best craft brews while supporting this great local cause! Get more information at www.canbinc.com 🙂

#Trending
Blues, Brews, And BBQ Cook-Off April 23rd In Fairfield!
FREE COVID-19 testing Available In Vallejo Throughout March!
Jump On The “Peace Train For Ukraine” Fundraising Concert In Vallejo This Sunday
Woman's History Month 2022
Help The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano With The 2 Million Meal Challenge
Connect With Us Listen To Us On