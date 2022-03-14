Blues, Brews, And BBQ Cook-Off April 23rd In Fairfield!

Change and New Beginnings CANB (formerly Community Action North Bay) has been providing services to our local homeless population since 1967; they currently operate 7 shelters in Solano County, including 2 for Veterans! CANB is the sole beneficiary of all proceeds raised from the ticketed craft beer fest at this outdoor event, across from the County Building in downtown Fairfield. Enjoy great live music, yummy BBQ, local food trucks and the area’s very best craft brews while supporting this great local cause! Get more information at www.canbinc.com 🙂