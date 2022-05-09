Blood Donations Needed Ahead Of Summer!

When schools let out for summer and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors, which can impact patient care. It’s critically important that donors make an appointment to give now before heading out for summer activities to help maintain a stable blood supply in the coming months.
Unfortunately, the need for blood doesn’t take a summer break. Volunteer donors are the only source of blood for patients with blood disorders, trauma victims and those experiencing difficult childbirths.
In thanks for helping boost the blood supply, all who come to give through May 19th will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will also be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Details are available at rcblood.org/camper. Those who come to give May 20-31 will receive an exclusive 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set, while supplies last.
Donors can help save a life in just an hour. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call1-800-733-2767.
5/24/2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Vallejo, 505 Santa Clara Street.