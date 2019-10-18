Black & White Ball Dinner & Auction
Couple dancing tango silhouette
The Fairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce is excited to host its annual Black & White Ball Dinner & Auction on Friday, November 22nd, 2019 from 6:00 – 11:00pm.
Located at the Hilton Garden Inn of Fairfield, this event is the premier fundraiser of the year and they appreciate your contribution at this elegant black tie affair in support of the Chamber!
November 22 @ 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Hilton Garden Inn- Fairfield
2200 The Courtyard
Fairfield, CA