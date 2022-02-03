Black History Celebration In Vacaville On February 19th

In honor of Black History Month, the Tri-City NAACP, the Downtown Vacaville BID,
Citizens Financial, and Icon Connects are hosting the second-annual “Black History Celebration in Vacaville” slated for 12PM on Feb.19 at CreekWalk Plaza in Andrews Park.
The Planning Committee has chosen as the event’s theme: “Amplify Our Voices: Be(coming) The Change in Vacaville, California. The celebration will honor African Americans’ changemakers in Vacaville, with a special focus on young people.
This community event is FREE to attend. A complete list of honorees will soon be available. In addition, commemorative banners will hang on the School Street Bridge for the month of February to celebrate Black History Month in Vacaville.
The goal of this year’s Black History Month Celebration is to educate the community about the contributions of African Americans to Vacaville that are also worth noting and celebrating year-round.
For additional information about the Black History Month Celebration event, contact Johnicon George at [email protected] or Brooke Fox at [email protected].