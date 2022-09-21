BISSELL Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” Fall National Event Begins Oct. 1st!

Our nation’s animal shelters are overburdened, putting healthy, adoptable pets at risk. Factors such as increased owner surrenders due to the economy and the housing and rental crisis, as well as staffing and resource issues, have created a dire situation for our nation’s pets. As a result, BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less during its Fall National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event. From Oct. 1 – 8, 2022, BISSELL Pet Foundation aims to take thousands of deserving pets from shelter kennels to the couches of loving homes.

WHAT: BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its Fall National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event from Oct. 1 – 8, 2022. This effort has helped more than 117,716 pets find loving homes, making “Empty the Shelters” the largest funded adoption event in the country. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes. The “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted at 280+ organizations in 42 states.

WHEN: Oct. 1 – 8, 2022

Note—Participation dates vary by shelter. Not every shelter is participating for the full event. Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the “Empty the Shelters” website to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm their adoption day details.

WHERE: 280+ shelters in 42 states including Solano County Sheriff Animal Shelter

View our Interactive map to view all participants: www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/

Visit www.BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters for more information.