BISSELL 2021 National “Empty the Shelters” Adoption Event October 4th Through October 10th

BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its fall 2021 national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event October 4 – 10, 2021, a quarterly event that helps pets find their forever homes through reduced adoption fees at shelters across the country.
a quarterly effort that has helped more than 61,787 pets find their forever homes in area shelters. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation helps sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less. This fall's event will be hosted in more than 180 shelters in 38 states.
Note – not every shelter is participating for the full event. Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the “Empty the Shelters” website to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm their adoption day details.
WHERE: More than 180 shelters across 38 states
Click here for interactive map: www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/
INTERVIEWS: Each location is likely to have a spokesperson available for interviews at the adoption events. Contact the shelter closest to you to coordinate the details.
QUOTE: “Shelters are in dire need of support in the wake of natural disasters and overcrowding due to obstacles such as increased length of stay and slowed adoptions for mid-to-large sized dogs,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our fall ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this time of crisis. Opening your home to a shelter pet will save a life and create space to give another pet a chance.”
DETAILS: Below are some talking points and additional facts about BISSELL Pet Foundation.