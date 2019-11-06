Bird of Prey Workshop and Hike at Rush Ranch
** PLEASE NOTE : LOCATION HAS BEEN CHANGED FROM LYNCH CANYON TO RUSH RANCH ON PREVIOUS PROMOTIONS ONLY FOR THIS DATE ***
December 8th, 2019
Eagles, Hawks & Other Birds of Prey Workshop & Hike: Learn about eagles, hawks and falcons – the ways they fly, what they eat, where they hunt and rest, and why they migrate long distances or stay in one place all year. In the workshop (up to two hours), Larry Broderick covers birds of prey identification methods, natural history and threats, and the importance of habitat protection and restoration.
Participants learn how to identify differences between species, distinctions across individuals within one species, and changes over time during one individual’s life. A hike (up to 1.5 miles) after the workshop gives the group an opportunity to practice spotting eagles, falcons and hawks in the hills and above the marsh.
Registration is Recommended. Space is limited. Solano Land Trust will provide binoculars.
A chili lunch will be provided for registered participants.
We encourage everyone to support and donate towards The Suisun Wildlife Center even if they are not interested in the hike or workshop.
Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Rush Ranch Nature Center
3521 Grizzly Island Rd.
Suisun City, CA 94585