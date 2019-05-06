Big Truck Roundup

Saturday, June 01 2019, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Benicia Moms Group invites little ones of all ages and backgrounds to check out trucks big and small in the parking lot along with face painting, bounce houses, temporary tattoos and more, all included in admission!. The first hour will be lights & horns free for those with sensory concerns. The following companies/organizations will be bringing vehicles this year:

Benicia Fire Department

Benicia Fire Museum

Benicia Police Department

California Highway Patrol

City of Benicia Public Works

Davey Tree Services

U.S. Coast Guard

Solano County Sheriff Dept

Vallejo Medic

Proceeds benefit Benicia Teen Center. Tickets may be purchased the day of (cash only) or online: $5/each or $20/family pack. Food & drink is available for purchase.