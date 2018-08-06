Beyonce Helps Students Pursue Their Dreams

Meet 23 year old Demetrius Weaver. Pop superstar/philanthropist Beyonce Knowles’ BeyGood Foundation awarded Demetrius, an undergraduate student at Bethune-Cookman University, $25,000 after he completed his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with honors. Demetrius intends to use the money to pursue a master’s degree in criminal justice. He was selected after writing a 1,000-word essay about an African or African-American leader in his field of study who inspired him; he also had to explain how he would contribute to history through his own life’s work. All too often we’re exposed to celebrity nightmare stories of self obsessed, obnoxious behavior, so it’s always awesome to hear what our favorite stars are doing to better our communities and contribute to the success of the people doing the heavy lifting in those communities.

