Benicia’s Taste of First Street: An Evening of Food and Wine

Taste of First Street returns to Benicia on Tuesday, August 21st from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm. With Downtown Benicia providing the beautiful setting, “Tasters” can enjoy a stroll up and down First Street having a nibble at many of Benicia’s favorite First Street restaurants.

Participants are encouraged to secure their tickets early as the event is limited to 300 tasters. Purchase Tickets, $30 per adult or $55 for two adults and also can be purchased at Benicia Main Street, 90 First Street, or online at www.BeniciaMainStreet.org.

The day of the event ticket prices will increase to $35 per adult or $65 for two adults (if tickets remain). Ticket price includes tastes at all participating restaurants, souvenir wine glass, and two glasses of wine.

Participating Restaurants:

Aroma Indian Cuisine

Bella Siena Restaurant & Bar (NEW)

Camellia Tea Room

Dianna’s Bakery & Café

Elviarita’s Mexican Grill

Farm & Flour (NEW)

First St. Café

Juice House Co.

Lucca Bar & Grill

Nine Zero Seven Grill

One House Bakery (NEW)

Pacifica Pizza

Rookies Bar & Grill

Sailor Jack’s

Sandoval’s Mexican Food

The Loft Wine Bar & Restaurant

The Rellik Tavern

Venticellos

For more information, call Benicia Main Street at 707-745-9791 or at www.beniciamainstreet.org.