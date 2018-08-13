Benicia’s Taste of First Street: An Evening of Food and Wine

Taste of First Street returns to Benicia on Tuesday, August 21st from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm. With Downtown Benicia providing the beautiful setting, “Tasters” can enjoy a stroll up and down First Street having a nibble at many of Benicia’s favorite First Street restaurants.
Participants are encouraged to secure their tickets early as the event is limited to 300 tasters. Purchase Tickets, $30 per adult or $55 for two adults and also can be purchased at Benicia Main Street, 90 First Street, or online at www.BeniciaMainStreet.org.
The day of the event ticket prices will increase to $35 per adult or $65 for two adults (if tickets remain). Ticket price includes tastes at all participating restaurants, souvenir wine glass, and two glasses of wine.
Participating Restaurants:
Aroma Indian Cuisine
Bella Siena Restaurant & Bar (NEW)
Camellia Tea Room
Dianna’s Bakery & Café
Elviarita’s Mexican Grill
Farm & Flour (NEW)
First St. Café
Juice House Co.
Lucca Bar & Grill
Nine Zero Seven Grill
One House Bakery (NEW)
Pacifica Pizza
Rookies Bar & Grill
Sailor Jack’s
Sandoval’s Mexican Food
The Loft Wine Bar & Restaurant
The Rellik Tavern
Venticellos
For more information, call Benicia Main Street at 707-745-9791 or at www.beniciamainstreet.org.