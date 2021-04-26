Announcing Benicia’s new online shopping platform, Benicia Marketplace
, in collaboration with Support Local, making it easy for at-home consumers to browse and purchase from Benicia’s many unique small businesses.
With COVID-19, the past year has really transformed the way people approach retail shopping, with online browsing and shopping become a significant part of how people decide what to buy. Even as more people in the community are getting vaccinated, many consumers are now accustomed to shopping online first. Also, for consumers who are still on the hesitant side of venturing out, Benicia Marketplace is the best option to safely browse and support local businesses from the comfort of their homes.