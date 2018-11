The public is welcome to come down and join in on the FUN! The annual event, hosted by the Benicia Marina, will begin in the Marina at Saturday, December 8 6:00 pm, proceed down the Straits past the First Street Pier and then return to the Marina. Awards will take place on the main dock in front of the Marina office upon the return of Parade participants.

For more info, contact the Benicia Marina office at (707) 745-2628 or visit www.beniciamarina.net