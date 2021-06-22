Weather Alert
Shows
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Contests
Teacher of the Month
Drive at 5
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Community
OPEN for Business
KUIC & Service Champions’ Kindness Campaign
Helping Your Hometown
Announcements
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Announcements
Benicia Art Walks
Benicia Art Walk announces its return to downtown Benicia Saturday, June 12. Known for being one of the Bay Area’s most active art communities, the city will kick off the 10th season of the Benicia Art Walk event along First Street. Locals and visitors can officially welcome back the summer season and support local businesses while celebrating the city’s vibrant art culture.
“We’re excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary season of Benicia Art Walk,” said Teri Davena, City of Benicia Economic Development Specialist. “After last year’s event was limited by the pandemic, we look forward to a full season of Benicia Art Walk this year. The eight galleries on First Street welcome visitors in celebration of a decade of art and fun activities for the whole family.”
Benicia Art Walk marks the city’s first major public event of the year, highlighting the diminishing impact of the pandemic in the Bay Area. The event is free to the public and will feature eight participating galleries along First Street, including live artist demonstrations.
The event sets the stage for the perfect weekend escape for families, who will be able to enjoy the artwork while simultaneously exploring the city’s rich vintage architecture, boutique shopping and dining experiences, and historic waterfront. Parking is free, and the galleries are all within easy walking distance of each other.
Art Walks will be held throughout the summer, every second Saturday of June, July, September and October from 1 pm- 5pm.
For a complete list of participating Galleries or more information on this year’s Art Walk visit VisitBenicia.org/ArtWalk2021.
Recently Played
June 23rd, 2021
View full playlist
#Trending
Solano Outdoor Explorer Quest!
Back To School: A Return To My Alma Mater After 28 Years
Benicia Art Walks
Shows
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Contests
Teacher of the Month
Drive at 5
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Community
OPEN for Business
KUIC & Service Champions’ Kindness Campaign
Helping Your Hometown
Announcements
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On