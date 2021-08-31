Weather Alert
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Community
Announcements
KUIC & Service Champions’ Kindness Campaign
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Announcements
Beatles Tribute Band The Sun Kings in Fairfield Saturday!
Sun Kings are playing at The Downtown Theatre in Fairfield this Saturday from Sept 4 – 8pm;
You can use any of these links to score tickets to this amazing show:
https://ci.ovationtix.com/
36251/production/1075423?
performanceId=10825558
https://www.downtowntheatre.
com
https://thesunkings.com/event/
4373378/569201518/the-sun-
kings-come-together-in-2021
Recently Played
August 31st, 2021
View full playlist
#Trending
Guy Fieri Feeds First Responders...Again!
Save $ on your 8th Annual Big Solano Brew Ha Ha Tickets!
The 1st annual Art and Wine Festival: “The Crush” September 26th!
Here We Go: Spice Time!
Drawing Lessons at the Charles M. Schulz Museum September 11th 2021
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Community
Announcements
KUIC & Service Champions’ Kindness Campaign
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On