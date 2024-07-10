95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Be A Volunteer For The Solano Symphony!

Image courtesy of The Solano Symphony

As The Solano Symphony approaches its 39th season, they are in need of volunteers to help with various jobs and projects that will help the symphony remain one of Solano County’s premier attractions for art and music lovers! The Symphony is looking for people to help with the following things:

Fundraising, Book Keeping, Grant Writing, Clerical Support, Event Planning, Website and Social Media Management, and more. If you have a few hours a week to donate to this awesome organization, get in touch with Ted Kolda at (707)-567-2703, or at: https://www.solanosymphony.org/

