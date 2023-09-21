95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Be a Part Of “Under The Valley Moon” On October 6th At Yin Ranch

Image courtesy of The Solano Midnight Sun Foundation

Join the fight against breast cancer and experience an unforgettable evening at the same time! An Evening Under The Valley Moon, hosted by the Solano Midnight Sun Breast Cancer Foundation, will be taking place on October 6th at the picturesque Yin Ranch in Vacaville. With a fabulous Napa Style Lobster Feed, live auction, raffle and captivating live entertainment, this is an occasion you won’t want to miss! get ticket info at www.solanomidnightsun.org/uvm2023 🙂

