Be A Part Of This Year’s Vaca High Sports Night On March 16th!

Join the community for the annual Vacaville Sports Night fundraiser, March 16th at The Sunrise Event Center in Vacaville! This fun-filled event will benefit Vacaville High School’s Athletics Programs!

The evening will not disappoint; it includes dinner, a basket giveaway, silent and live auctions, and of course dancing! Tickets are $75 per person and are available for purchase exclusively through Ticketleap. Buy yours TODAY before they sell out; details regarding ticket purchases at [email protected].

This is a 21-and-over event; drink tickets will be available to purchase at the event. Payments will be accepted via debit or credit card only.

If you are interested in a Table Sponsorship, including basket and drink tickets with priority dining and advertising throughout the event, please contact Leah Purnell at [email protected].