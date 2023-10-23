95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Be A Part Of This Year’s “Operation Christmas Child” 11-13 through 11-20!

Image courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse Ministry

Residents in Vacaville and surrounding cities​​​ will be collecting school supplies, along with personal care items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes in November. Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries! Won’t you join them?

For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

National Collection Week is Nov. 13-20! 

Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will celebrate its 30th year of ministry!

