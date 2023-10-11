Be A Part Of This Year’s Funky Fall Festival Animal Rescue Fundraiser On 10/22!

Check out Funky Chicken Rescue’s upcoming “Funky Fall Festival”! The festival will takes place October 22nd, and it will feature two sessions: one from 10 to 12 and another from 1 to 3. There will be animals, a pumpkin slingshot, face painting, a silent auction, live music, a food truck, and more! It is good family fun for a good cause. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time on Eventbrite. No tickets at the door.

Funky Chicken Rescue is a farm animal sanctuary located in Vacaville California. The sanctuary is home to over 200 farm animals, including cows, horses, sheep, goats, pigs, turkeys, dogs, cats, alpacas, ducks, chickens, Emus , and a peacock. Funky Chicken Rescue is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that exists solely on donations. The sanctuary is volunteer run with no paid employees.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite

10-12 session