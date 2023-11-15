Be A Part Of This Year’s “Christmas Wish List” In Vacaville, Extended To 11/20

The Christmas Wish program serves Vacaville’s financially disadvantaged children through local sponsors. The registration deadline for all participants is extended to MONDAY, November 20th.

Families will be served on a first come first served basis. There is no guarantee that your child will be sponsored. Our elves are committed to making kids’ dreams come true. All registrations will be done in-person this year. There will be no online registration. Dates, times and locations for registration are

listed below. Please bring all documentation listed below to registration to ensure eligibility.

IN PERSON REGISTRATION: Vacaville FRC, 650 Merchant Street in Vacaville. 11/16 from 8:30 to 11:30 OR 11/20 from 2 to 5pm. Please visit our website (vacavillechristmaswish.org) for more details! Thank You!