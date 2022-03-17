Weather Alert
Be A Part Of The Vacaville Museum’s “Bunco Bash #32” Fundraiser March 31st!
The Vacaville Museum Guild Bunco Bash #32 is set to return this year on Thursday, March 31, 2022, and will be held in the gallery of the Vacaville Museum.
Ticket $32 – Includes dinner, drinks and dessert. Tickets purchased online or with credit cards will be $32. Tickets purchased with cash or check will be a discounted price of $30.
Enter by mail, make your check payable to:
Vacaville Museum Guild
213 Buck Avenue, Vacaville, CA 95688
You may also purchase tickets at the Museum during the gallery hours of Thursday-Saturday, 1:00PM-4:30PM. For more information call (707)447-4513 or email
[email protected]
during our office hours, Tuesday through Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm.
*This is an indoor event. All attendees will be required to wear a mask, unless eating per the City of Vacaville mandate for all city facilities.
All proceeds from the raffle benefit the Vacaville Museum. The Vacaville Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization so your monetary donation is tax-deductible, Tax ID 94-2803010.
March 17th, 2022
