      Weather Alert

Be A Part Of The Vacaville Museum’s “Bunco Bash #32” Fundraiser March 31st!

The Vacaville Museum Guild Bunco Bash #32 is set to return this year on Thursday, March 31, 2022, and will be held in the gallery of the Vacaville Museum.
Ticket $32 – Includes dinner, drinks and dessert.  Tickets purchased online or with credit cards will be $32. Tickets purchased with cash or check will be a discounted price of $30.
Enter by mail, make your check payable to:
Vacaville Museum Guild
213 Buck Avenue, Vacaville, CA 95688
You may also purchase tickets at the Museum during the gallery hours of Thursday-Saturday, 1:00PM-4:30PM. For more information call (707)447-4513 or email [email protected] during our office hours, Tuesday through Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm.
*This is an indoor event. All attendees will be required to wear a mask, unless eating per the City of Vacaville mandate for all city facilities.
All proceeds from the raffle benefit the Vacaville Museum. The Vacaville Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization so your monetary donation is tax-deductible, Tax ID 94-2803010.
#Trending
Blues, Brews, And BBQ Cook-Off April 23rd In Fairfield!
FREE COVID-19 testing Available In Vallejo Throughout March!
Jump On The “Peace Train For Ukraine” Fundraising Concert In Vallejo This Sunday
Woman's History Month 2022
Help The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano With The 2 Million Meal Challenge
Connect With Us Listen To Us On