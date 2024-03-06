Be A Part Of The Upcoming California Academic Decathlon As A Volunteer!

The Academic Decathlon is a competitive event modeled after the Olympics to stimulate academic honor and achievement “athletes of the mind.” The competition provides high school students the opportunity to participate in an educational forum which fosters a deep respect for knowledge, cooperation, and self-esteem. Like the decathlon of the ancient Greeks, the Academic Decathlon consists of ten exacting and exciting events. But while the Greek events were contests of physical strength, the Academic Decathlon is a contest of academic strength. The Academic Decathlon includes tests in Art, Music, Language and Literature, Mathematics, Economics, Science, and Social Science. In addition, there are communication tests that include the writing of an essay, the delivery of a prepared and an impromptu speech, and an interview. For the past 44 years, CAD has provided this country’s most prestigious academic competition thanks to the support of our volunteers. Encourage and support your local academic decathletes for their hard work by volunteering your time. For more information, call 707-330-3276 or email [email protected] if you have any questions regarding the event. Share this opportunity with colleagues and friends! It’s even more fun with friends!