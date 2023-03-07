Be A Part Of The Tyler Switzer Memorial Golf Tournament, Benefitting E5 Therapy

Sergeant Tyler Switzer was a local Marine Corps Veteran, who tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident in May of 2022. The proceeds from this golf tournament, being held on May 5th at Chardonnay Golf Club, will go toward continuing Tyler’s legacy of service through E5 Therapy, an organization that serves Veterans and First Responders, providing much-needed treatment and mental health services.

For more information, including ticket purchase details, contact Ron Switzer at: [email protected]

Deadline to register for this important community event is APRIL 15th. Thank You!