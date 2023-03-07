95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Be A Part Of The Tyler Switzer Memorial Golf Tournament, Benefitting E5 Therapy

Share
Be A Part Of The Tyler Switzer Memorial Golf Tournament, Benefitting E5 Therapy

Sergeant Tyler Switzer was a local Marine Corps Veteran, who tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident in May of 2022. The proceeds from this golf tournament, being held on May 5th at Chardonnay Golf Club, will go toward continuing Tyler’s legacy of service through E5 Therapy, an organization that serves Veterans and First Responders, providing much-needed treatment and mental health services.

For more information, including ticket purchase details, contact Ron Switzer at: [email protected]

Deadline to register for this important community event is APRIL 15th. Thank You!

Recently Played

Heaven Is A Place On EarthBelinda Carlisle
8:57pm
TeamLorde
8:53pm
HavanaCamila Cabello
8:50pm
Bad BloodTaylor Swift
8:46pm
Lift Me UpRihanna
8:38pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Snow in Vacaville!
2

Vacaville Rotary Is Hosting A Poker Tournament Fundraiser On 3/17
3

Pizza With A Cop On Pi (3.14) Day, March 14 At Chuck E. Cheese In Fairfield!
4

"Read To A Dog Day" Is Back At The Solano Public Library!
5

Celebrate 20 Years of Bublé