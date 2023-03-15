95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Be A Part Of The Solano Workforce Development Board’s Job Fair April 13th

Image courtesy of Solano Workforce Development Board

Are you looking for a new career? check out The Solano Workforce Development Board’s  NorCal Career Fair on April 13th from 9:30am to 12:30pm at Solano Community College (4000 Suisun Valley Rd., in the 1400 building). The SWDB will be hosting over 60 employers and resources to help individuals in the community  find employment. More information, including training sessions on how to get the most out of the job fair, are available at www.solanowdb.org, or contact Sheryl Cutler at [email protected], or Rachelle Franko at [email protected]

