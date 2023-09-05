95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Be A Part Of The Second Annual Ohana Fest In Suisun City On 9/30

Image courtesy of The Ohana Fest Organizers
Ady Ancheta, Director of Wahiawa Kajukenbo Foundation, and her team invite YOU to their 2nd annual “Ohana Fest” in Suisun City on Saturday, September 30th from 10am-4pm.
The event is free to the public and it will have a wide variety of vendors, food, and entertainment.  The entertainment will consist of community programs, which will include a karate demonstration, hula performances, and a live band, “Soul’d Out,” to close out the event.
The goal of the event is for all cultures to come together and celebrate as one “big ohana” (family).
Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact me:
Ady Ramos Ancheta
Director, Wahiawa Kajukenbo Foundation
707-803-9539
See you all there! Aloha 🙂

