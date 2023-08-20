95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Be A Part Of The Reclaim Foundation’s “Poppy Gala” In Davis On 9/9

Image courtesy of The Reclaim Foundation

The Reclaim Foundation Staff and Partners hope you’re getting just as excited for Poppy Gala as they are! Join the community at 3500 Anderson Road in Davis on Saturday, September 9 from 1 – 4 pm to support The Reclaim Foundation as they work towards their goal of raising $6000 to support their survivor services, including scholarships, therapy assistance programs, and so much more! Ticket and organization information can be found on their website, www.ReclaimFoundation.org, or by contacting Reclaim Foundation President and Founder Megan Bull at [email protected].

See You On September 9th In Davis!

