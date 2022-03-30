Be A Part Of The New Vacaville High School Gym!

      Weather Alert

As you may have heard, the VHS campus is getting another gym (ground is already broken & it’ll be housed right next door to the current gym we know & love!). The Vacaville High Alumni 501(c)3, whos’ sole focus is funding scholarships for graduating VHS seniors, is selling tiles that will go just outside that gym. Sales are open while supplies last or until end of May.
More info can be found in the attached flyer & poster or by going to: https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/vhsalumni
