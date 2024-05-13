Be A Part Of The Bay Area Butterfly Festival May 19th In Vallejo

We have lost more than 95% of monarch butterflies since the 1980’s (from 4.5 million to just over 200,000). Many native bumble bees and other pollinator species have experienced or are facing a similar decline (or worse).

Mare Island will be host to a very unique and critical Western Monarch Butterfly overwintering site- we want to raise awareness about this precious habitat and build community around the concept of the “ Mare Island Monarchs “

If you protect and create habitat for monarch butterflies, you are providing habitat for ALL other pollinators

While the pollinator decline might seem overwhelming and make people feel powerless to do anything, it doesn’t actually take much on an individual level to help monarchs and pollinators recover. This event seeks to educate and empower people of all ages to take action- it can be as simple as changing what you buy at the store or even keeping a small butterfly garden (even potted plants on a balcony can help).