Be A Part Of The Bay Area Butterfly Festival May 19th In Vallejo
We have lost more than 95% of monarch butterflies since the 1980’s (from 4.5 million to just over 200,000). Many native bumble bees and other pollinator species have experienced or are facing a similar decline (or worse).
Mare Island will be host to a very unique and critical Western Monarch Butterfly overwintering site- we want to raise awareness about this precious habitat and build community around the concept of the “Mare Island Monarchs“
If you protect and create habitat for monarch butterflies, you are providing habitat for ALL other pollinators
While the pollinator decline might seem overwhelming and make people feel powerless to do anything, it doesn’t actually take much on an individual level to help monarchs and pollinators recover. This event seeks to educate and empower people of all ages to take action- it can be as simple as changing what you buy at the store or even keeping a small butterfly garden (even potted plants on a balcony can help).
This event is very focused on fun and community, and will feature the following
3 live bands: The Purple Ones, MAYA, and Lonesome Still
An entire “Kid Zone” area with activities, games, DIY crafts, etc.
Ongoing raffle throughout the day
Educational workshops throughout the day
Butterfly garden kits (enough to plant a 100sf garden and support the full monarch life cycle; AKA monarch waystations)
California native milkweed and other pollinator plants
about 100 different vendors and outreach booths
Food trucks
Beer service provided by Mare Island Brewing Company’s Coal Shed Brewery
EventBrite Link (tickets and event info): www.bit.ly/BABF2024