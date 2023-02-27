Be A Part Of The American Legion Post 165 St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Fundraiser

The American Legion Post 165 is hosting its Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Honoring our Boys State Citizens this past year on Friday, March 17th at the Vacaville Veterans Memorial Building located at 549 Merchant Street. We will be serving corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes and dessert beginning at 7PM, with no-host cocktails starting at 6PM. Ticket price is $25. Funds raised will support the youth programs of the American Legion Post 165 including Boys State, high school grad night programs

and other programs for our local young people.

More information on the event, including how to get tickets, can be found at: [email protected] or 707-365-8384.

Jeff Jewell

Dinner Chairman

American Legion Post 165