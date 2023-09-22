Be A Part Of The 3rd Annual Benicia Dog Festival On October 14th!
Join the community to celebrate the most loyal members of our community and help those who care for these pets in emergency situations. This fundraiser is for non-profit organizations that rescue and provide care for animals during natural disasters like our ongoing California wildfires.
The Opening Ceremony will take place at Benicia Green, 1st St & E B St, Benicia, beginning at 11AM. Closing ceremony will begin at 2:30PM.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
– Free! All ages welcome
– Puppy (of all ages) Play Area
CONTESTS
– My Dog & Me Obstacle Challenge
– K-9 demonstration
– Pet-related vendor booths
– Dog Adoptions & Rescue Booths
FOOD TRUCKS – Seafood, Vegan, Pizza, Hawaiian, Mexican & more!
– MUSIC!
Festival Rules:
– Humans must pick up after their dogs (bags provided by volunteers if needed)
– Humans responsible for their dog’s behavior at all times. (No aggressive dogs or dogs in heat allowed.)
– Humans may bring one dog per person.
– Organizers of the Benicia Dog Festival reserve the right to refuse access to any dog or human who is a nuisance because of their own or their dog’s behavior.
– Enter at your own risk.
– Please be considerate of other humans and their dogs.