Be A Part Of The 3rd Annual Benicia Dog Festival On October 14th!

Festival Rules:

– Humans must pick up after their dogs (bags provided by volunteers if needed)

– Humans responsible for their dog’s behavior at all times. (No aggressive dogs or dogs in heat allowed.)

– Humans may bring one dog per person.

– Organizers of the Benicia Dog Festival reserve the right to refuse access to any dog or human who is a nuisance because of their own or their dog’s behavior.

– Enter at your own risk.

– Please be considerate of other humans and their dogs.