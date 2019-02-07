Be A Part Of The 2nd Annual “Love Stroll” TONIGHT!

Tonight from 5-9PM, Downtown Vacaville will host its 2nd annual “Love Stroll”, giving all you lovers ample time to pick up something special for next week’s’ Valentine’s Day! Over 20 downtown Vacaville businesses will open their doors for a “romantic evening of bubbly beverages, sweet treats, and exclusive deals” (Vacaville Downtown Business Improvement District).

Each “Love Stroller” gets a map of participating businesses and a souvenir champagne glass which they present at each tasting station for a sampling of bubbly beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic will be available). Each tasting station will feature a fun, romantic vibe with some businesses offering live jazz, complimentary snacks, handmade chocolates, discounts and raffles. Last year’s event was a big success; let’s build on that success and make this 2nd annual version of the “Love Stroll” even better! Get the details at www.downtownvacaville.com 🙂

John Young