Be A Part Of The 2024 Solano Community College Foundation Crab And Shrimp Feed On 3/2

We’re back! The SCC Crab & Shrimp Feed on Saturday, March 2, 2024. This is an island themed event you will not want to miss. Put on your island or nautical garb and enjoy fresh caught Dungeness Crab, extra jumbo sized shrimp, plus pasta, salad and garlic bread. You don’t have to be a crab lover to attend. We’re offering a rotisserie chicken dinner option with your ticket purchase.

At Captain Bob’s Dive Bar, dance to a live band and enjoy micro brews on tap from Heretic Brewing, mixed drinks, Suisun Valley wine, and of course that frozen concoction that makes you hang on……..from our huge margarita machine. On the Shipwreck Stage, a band will play Rock, Blues, Funk & Jazz, plus island theme songs, and dancing tunes.

All proceeds from this event support the SCC Educational Foundation and student scholarships.

Discount for Large Parties!

For parties of 20 or more, we have a group discount of $70 per ticket. Our tables seat 38 comfortably, so you can purchase from 20 to 38 tickets at this price and you’ll all sit together. The group discount tickets are purchased in a box below individual ticket sales. Give Eileen a call if you need more than 38 tickets at (707) 864-7199.

Also, when you sign up, be sure to write on the form below if someone in your group wants the Rotisserie Chicken dinner option, or if you’d like to sit with another party. We’ll have reserved seats for every party, so moving seats will not be possible at the event. But no worries, just send us an email if you have any questions. Contact Eileen Amick at [email protected] or call 707-864-7199.